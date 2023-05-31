On Wednesday, the Quad Cities Chamber shared a message about helping people impacted by the partial collapse of an apartment building Sunday in downtown Davenport.

“Our hearts ache for those impacted by the tragic 324 Main St. collapse, and our deepest sympathies go out to the families who are experiencing unimaginable loss,” the statement says. “Over the past three days, we’ve seen incredible acts of heroism by first-responders, a community rallying to help one another, and the balancing act of making sure everyone is safely accounted for as the structural integrity of the building is continuously monitored.”

“As our community grapples with moving toward resolution, know that the Downtown Davenport Partnership extends our support, love, and empathy as we navigate through this profound sorrow.”

“The Quad Cities community always comes together when people need help; our phones have been lighting up with offers to help residents and businesses affected. The Quad City Community Foundation has launched a fundraiser in conjunction with Red Cross to help those affected find new housing. We’ve included a donation link below if you would like to offer financial support.”

Additionally, Governor Reynolds signed a disaster proclamation that activated the Iowa Individuals Grant Assistance and Disaster Case Management Program.

“Most importantly, we are hopeful there may yet be more survivors as the final steps of rescue efforts are taken to sweep the property before the building eventually comes down. While there are unimaginable losses still being understood, we’re thankful for generosity and outpouring of support from our community when its most in need. DDP will do its own assessment soon to address loss of business and technical assistance for housing.”

“Downtown Davenport is chock-full of property owners, businesses, residents, and local officials who care deeply about this place and investing in its well-being. Please continue to help where you can for those most in need, and thank you for being part of our deeply-connected community that makes this a place we all love and call home. We’ll need that strong fabric to carry us through this tragedy and lift up our neighbors,” the statement says.

RESOURCES

The Red Cross has set up a new location at 1111 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport, the former Select Specialty Hospital location.

Those impacted by the building collapse or evacuation order can go to this new location for information, a place to stay, meals, phone charging stations, health and mental health services, and one-on-one support, according to a release. The 24/7 hotline is 800-RED-CROSS.

Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund

In partnership with Disaster Ready Quad Cities, the Quad Cities Community Foundation is currently accepting donations to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund to support Quad Cities nonprofits supporting households impacted by the collapse of 324 Main Street in downtown Davenport, Iowa. Based on the resources available through gifts to the fund, financial assistance will be made available through Quad Cities Open Network to households that lived in 324 Main Street, Davenport, and that have registered for assistance with the American Red Cross.

DONATE HERE.

Disaster Relief Assistance

On May 29, 2023 Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a disaster proclamation for Scott County in response to the incident at 324 Main Street in Davenport. That proclamation activates the following grant assistance and case management services to be made available.

Iowa Individual Grant Assistance Program Under the program, grants of up to $5,000 are provided for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to recovery. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services website here. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

Disaster Case Management Program This program addresses serious needs related to disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse conditions. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referral to obtain a service or resource. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program; it closes 180 days from the date of the governor’s proclamation. For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact your local community action association or visit here.



Humane Society of Scott County

The Humane Society of Scott County is working with the Red Cross to provide pet supplies to pet owners impacted by the building collapse. Pet owners in need of supplies can fill out this form.

The Oasis

The Oasis, located at 1925 13th St. in East Moline, will be providing assistance to those impacted on Friday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Businesses helping the effort

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Davenport

U-Haul of West Davenport is offering trucks and trailers to those impacted by the collapse. U-Haul can be contacted at 563-293-2673.