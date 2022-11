Join us for the Local 4 Toys for Tots Toy Drive today from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. The Local 4 staff and the Marine Corps Reserve will be collecting your donations at Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Molineon John Deere Road.

We’ll be collecting new, unwrapped toys — you don’t even have to get out of your car on this chilly day!

We’ll distribute your donations as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in our local community.

Learn more about today’s Toys for Tots event by clicking here.