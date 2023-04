When water is only as far away as the kitchen sink, clean water can be easy to take advantage of, but the trip from water source to our homes take a lot of work. Kelsi Massengale, Watershed and Volunteer Coordinator with the Nahant Marsh Education Center and the Partners of Scott County Watersheds, dropped by Local 4 to talk about the annual spring snapshot water quality monitoring event that you can volunteer with to help keep our water clean.

For more information, click here.