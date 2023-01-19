A QC restaurant is helping support a friend battling breast cancer.

Finn’s Grill in Milan started a fundraiser for Karla Johnston, who was diagnosed with Grade 3 invasive ductal carcinoma. Customers who visit the restaurant between 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. through January 20 and donate $5.00 to the cause can order a burger basket for $5.00. Additionally, waitstaff will donate their tips this week to Johnston’s fundraiser, which will be matched by the restaurant’s owner, Joe Ende.

Karla Johnston (photo submitted)

If you’d like to donate directly, Johnston’s Venmo is Karlagay22. For more information on how you can help, click here.