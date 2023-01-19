A QC restaurant is helping support a friend battling breast cancer.

Finn’s Grill in Milan started a fundraiser for Karla Johnston, who was diagnosed with Grade 3 invasive ductal carcinoma. Customers who visit the restaurant between 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. through January 20 and donate $5.00 to the cause can order a burger basket for $5.00. Additionally, waitstaff will donate their tips this week to Johnston’s fundraiser, which will be matched by the restaurant’s owner, Joe Ende.

  • Karla Johnston (photo submitted)
If you’d like to donate directly, Johnston’s Venmo is Karlagay22. For more information on how you can help, click here.