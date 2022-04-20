Area volunteers, Safer Foundation staff, board members and students have come together to assemble, promote and sell sack lunches throughout the QCA.

Proceeds from each Safer Sacks lunch help give someone in the Quad Cities a second chance at a brighter future. Orders help improve lives and reduce crime. Prep began Wednesday, April 20, and distribution of the lunches will be Thursday, April 21. Lunch sales totaled nearly 1,700, surpassing this year’s goal of 1,500 and last fall’s event sales of 1,200.

(L-R) Mayors Robert S. Gallagher (Bettendorf), Mike Matson (Davenport) and Mike Thoms helped other volunteers assemble lunch bags for the SAFER Foundation Safer Sacks fundraiser. (photo: Bryan Bobb)

The Safer Foundation provides services aimed at eliminating barriers to success for individuals impacted by the criminal legal system. Its mission is to support, through a full spectrum of services and advocacy, the efforts of people with arrest and conviction records to become employed, law-abiding members of the community and as a result, reduce recidivism. Reduction in recidivism results in safer communities and a boost for economic development.

