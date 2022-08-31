Euchre players, get your (card) game face on and help support the QC Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC).

Greet Tree Brewery is hosting a Euchre tournament on September 13 to raise funds for the Center. Buy in is $10 per player and there are cash prizes for first, second and third places, as well as for the biggest loser. Sign in starts at 6 p.m. and play starts at 6:30 p.m. Green Tree Brewery is located at 309 N. Cody Road in LeClaire.

For more information on QCAWC, click here or visit their Facebook page here. For more information on Green Tree Brewery, visit their website here or their or their Facebook page here.