Helping shelter animals during the coronavirus outbreak

Employees at the Quad City Animal Welfare Center are finding ways to help pets while not being able to find any home for its animals at the shelter – by holding a pet food pantry.

People can pick up any of the items they have to offer Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are also accepting donations.

“We have our food pantry available outside of our education center,” said Patti McRae, executive director at the Quad City Animal Welfare Center. “We want to have this available for people that maybe need cat or dog food. If you’re not needing, but you have things to donate to us, we also have a couple bins sitting outside of our door if you want to drop off supplies for us. We’re always taking donations.”

Other ways to help animals, including fostering them, has been adjusted.

“We do have dogs and puppies in foster right now that are doing very well,” McRae said. “We hope as soon as we can open back up we can get them back and get them up for adoption as well.”

For now, the animals are staying at their foster homes. Over at King’s Harvest Pet Rescue, they aren’t accepting any foster families.

“Not right now, we are strictly just trying to get adoptions rolling,” said Gabrielle Weeks, with King’s Harvest Pet Rescue.

Which they have after all their dogs and most of their cats got adopted.

“We usually have at least about 100 cats. As soon as we adopt one out, we’re taking one in. It’s just a revolving door, but this whole global crisis just kind of made everybody come out and jump in and help,” Weeks said.