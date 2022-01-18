Helping the helpful: A local non-profit recovers from COVID-19

A woman in Port Byron works hard to support the community while he recovers from COVID-19.

Ann McCardell, the founder of Ann’s Helping Hands, a non-profit thrift store, was hospitalized in critical condition with COVID-19 and pneumonia in December of last year.

While McCardell continues to recover, Ann’s Helping Hands continues to support the community during the pandemic.

“We get testimonies from people that are just so touched because they’ve never been in this position,” said President Jessica Vallejo. “Especially with COVID. It hit them so hard they lost a job and never needed assistance. Now they are needing help with food. Or Christmas presents because maybe their kids wouldn’t get anything.”

McCardell first started her clothing closet in her school nurse’s office in the 1990s, when she noticed the need many of her students had. She’s since expanded her not-for-profit initiative to Peace Lutheran Church in Port Byron.

McCardell noted that the customer’s needs have fluctuated during the pandemic.

“We did see at the beginning of the pandemic, a lot of people were in need because people were out of jobs,” she said. “A lot of prices went up and stores were out of stuff. Now, I would say we have slowed down a little bit because things are wrapping back up and everyone is afraid to get sick, or they already are sick, and are trying to be safe.”

Ann’s Helping Hands is open every day and accepts donations of items and money. To learn more about Ann’s story or to donate, click here.