The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Gladstone, Illinois, man for predatory criminal sexual assault.

On Monday around 9:20 p.m., Zane B. Mettler, 18, was arrested on a Henderson County warrant that stems from an investigation of a sexual assault allegation.

Mettler was taken to the Henderson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The Knox County Child Advisory Center and Paladin Children’s Center assisted in the investigation.