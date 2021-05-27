Henderson County offering vaccinations to homebound residents

The Henderson County Health Department announced they are starting a program to make sure homebound residents are able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Homebound residents can get transportation to the health department in Gladstone or arrange to have a vaccination in their home by calling the Henderson County Health Department at 309-627-2812.

The two vaccines available are the two-dose Moderna or single-dose Johnson & Johnson.

There is no charge to patients for either the vaccine or the transportation.