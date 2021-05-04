Henderson County searching for man wanted for attempted murder, battery

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Terrance L. Clopton, 37, who is wanted for attempted murder and aggravated battery and is asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Clopton is described as 5-foot-9, weighing 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his right hand.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Clopton, contact the Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 309-867-6206 or toll free at 877-867-6202. Information reported to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest can earn you up to $500 and you will remain completely anonymous.