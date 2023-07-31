On Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 10:25 a.m., the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check at 2348 County Highway 3, Oquawka, Ill. (15 miles northeast of Burlington, Iowa). Upon arrival, the resident, Michael D. Louck, age 44, was found dead.

The death is being investigated by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, along with agents from the Illinois State Police Investigations, Illinois State Police Crime Scene, Henderson County Coroner’s Office and the Oquawka Police Department, according to a Henderson County release Monday.

There is no immediate threat to the public in relation to this investigation, the release said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released pending the investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 309-867-4291 or Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 309-867-6202 or 877-867-6202.