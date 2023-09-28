A Henderson, Ill. man has been arrested on charges of aggravated battery on a child after first responders performed CPR on a three-month-old infant.

Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of W. South Street in Henderson, Illinois on September 26 at about 5 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive 3-month-old infant, according to a release from the department. Henderson Fire first responders and deputies began CPR on the infant as soon as they arrived. Galesburg Ambulance Hospital Services (GHAS) assisted at the scene and Life Flight was called to transport the infant to OSF Medical Center in Peoria. First responders were able to get the child stabilized with CPR and the infant’s heartbeat returned.

Detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene and began an investigation. They learned that the infant was home with its father, Treyshawn Mclaren Sr., 26, at the time of the incident, the news release said. Investigators received information from OSF on September 27 at about 1:30 p.m. that the injuries the infant sustained were from trauma.

McClaren was taken into custody at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at about 7:30 p.m. that day and charged with aggravated battery to a child causing great bodily harm under 13, aggravated domestic battery and endangering the health and welfare of a child, according to the release. He was booked into the Knox County Jail to await a detention hearing.

On September 28, the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office filed formal charges against McClaren and a petition to detain. McClaren was placed on supervised release by the presiding judge and released from the Knox County Jail. He has a preliminary hearing on October 18 at 1 p.m.