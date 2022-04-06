The Hennepin Canal State Park Foundation has set its first event: An Arbor Day Festival.

The group formed to help raise awareness about the park by promoting, preserving, and enhancing the park spanning five counties, a news release says.

With the support of the local Illinois Department of Natural Resources, an Arbor Day Festival will be held April 30 at the visitors center off Interstate 80, in Sheffield, Ill.

The public is invited to get to know all the park has to offer at the free event that will include a tree-climbing demonstration, a chat with an arborist, a tree-planting ceremony, community members sharing nature knowledge, and other activities, the release says.

Local schools are invited to participate in an Arbor Day coloring contest. The foundation seeks schools from each of the five counties – Rock Island, Henry, Bureau, Whiteside, and Lee – to be involved. The art will be judged on April 30. Winners will be displayed in the visitor’s center and posted to the Hennepin Canal State Park Foundation Facebook page.

For more information or to participate in the event, email hennepin.clerk@yahoo.com