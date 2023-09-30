The Hennepin Hundred, from Sterling/Rock Falls to Colona, will be Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7 and 8, a news release says. The race brings in runners from around the world.

The finish line will be lined with flags from all the countries that runners have traveled from to run the race. The Hennepin Hundred is Illinois’ only point-to-point, all-trail ultramarathon, “a true Illinois adventure from Sterling, Illinois on the Rock River to Colona, Illinois near the mighty Mississippi, along the historic and beautiful Hennepin Canal,” the release says.

(contributed photo)

The communities along the Hennepin Canal State Trail welcome runners from 39 different states and three different countries. The traveler coming the farthest is from Australia.

lat and fast, the 50- and 100-mile courses follow the Hennepin Canal State Trail, Illinois’ longest multi-use trail, across historic locks and lift bridges, past the autumn corn, picturesque farms and postcard towns of northwest Illinois.

(contributed photo)

Runners are cheered, encouraged and supported by 150 warm-hearted volunteers, many who are ultra runners themselves.

For more information or to register, visit here.