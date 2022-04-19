On Friday, April 15, 2022, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a jail complaint from a female inmate, of sexual misconduct by a correctional officer.

The complaint was immediately turned over to the Illinois State Police, Division of Criminal Investigation, according to a Tuesday release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, April 18, State Police Investigators arrested Trayton Jones, 21, of Toulon, Ill. Jones has been charged with two counts of Custodial Sexual Misconduct and two counts of Official Misconduct.

Jones has been terminated from his employment at the Sheriff’s Office. This investigation remains ongoing by the State Police Division of Criminal Investigations and the Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office. No further information will be disseminated, the release said.