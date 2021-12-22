Henry County deputies assist state police with pursuit connected to car hijacking incident

Deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office assisted Illinois State Police in the arrest of three suspects wanted for vehicular hijacking in Chicago.

At approximately 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, the Illinois State Emergency Response Network broadcasted information involving a vehicle taken in an aggravated vehicular hijacking in Chicago, a news release says.

Troopers located the vehicle at approximately 3:57 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound, mile post 82.

They initiated a felony traffic stop at milepost 73, near Peru.

Police say the vehicle initially stopped but then fled the scene.

Units from the Illinois State Police followed the vehicle with lights on and sirens activated on Interstate 80 westbound to exit 33, near Annawan, where the vehicle exited and reportedly crashed into a tree near a residential home.

Three male subjects fled the vehicle on foot in a short pursuit assisted by Henry County deputies.

All three subjects were taken into custody following the pursuit.

Police located an 18-year-old female and two juvenile females inside the vehicle.

Bureau County State’s Attorney’s Office approved these felony charges on the alleged driver, 23-year-old Shimund R. Jones, of Chicago:

Aggravated fleeing and eluding

Possession of stolen motor vehicle

Child endangerment.

Jones was transported to Bureau County Jail, where he remanded to that authority, a news release says.

The Chicago Police Department is conducting an ongoing investigation into the aggravated vehicular hijacking.

“These arrests send the message to those inflicting violence on our communities that they can run, but they can’t hide,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “I am extremely proud of all of our Illinois State Police troopers who continue to work hard and successfully bring these suspects into custody.”