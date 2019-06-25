Henry County Fair kicks off fair season

The Henry County Fair kicked off fair season Tuesday where the fairgrounds were crowded with farmers, families and people in the community.

“Everybody always looks forward to the week of the fair,” said Katie Laleman, manager of the Henry County Farm Bureau. “I mean, there’s great things going on at the grandstand, throughout the fairgrounds. It’s a wonderful display of our agriculture.”

This past winter brought record low temperatures. Flooding in Henry County also affected farmers.

“We have now been declared disaster area in Henry County,” Laleman said. “The northern part of Henry County, much of that ground will not be planted at all.”

Steve Nightingale has been a farmer for 17 years.

“This farming season has been extremely different than I’ve experienced,” Nightingale said. “I’ve never seen flooding the way that we’ve had it this year.”

Despite the problems mother nature has caused, farmers still showed up to enjoy the events happening at the fair.

“It’s fun to get back to kind of almost take a vacation from work,” Nightingale said. “It’s nice to not worry about the farm and just try to enjoy the fair.”

A full list of events happening this week can be found on the Henry County Fair’s website.