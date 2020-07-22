Henry County Fairgrounds to serve up fair food in August

Although this year’s Henry County Fair is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, one of its annual vendors is not letting the community go without fair food.
Camilla and Allen Dennis will be passing through Cambridge on their way down south for a festival and are making a stop at the Henry County Fairgrounds to serve up some fairgoer favorites Monday, August 10 through Sunday, August 16.
The couple will be open for business 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The following menu items will be available for purchase:
Food
Funnel cakes……………………………………………………………………………….$5.00
Sausage on a bun………………………………………………………………………..$6.00
Jumbo corn dogs………………………………………………………………………..$5.00
Hamburgers……………………………………………………………………………….$5.00
Nachos……………………………………………………………………………………….$4.00
French fries……………………………………………………………………………….$4.00
Cheese……………………………………………………………………………………….$1.00
Drinks
Large………………………………………………………………………………………….$5.00
Regular………………………………………………………………………………………$3.00
- Fresh-squeezed lemonade
- Cherry limeade
- Soft drinks
- Iced tea
The Henry County Fairgrounds are located at 311 E. North St., Cambridge.