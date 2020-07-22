Henry County Fairgrounds to serve up fair food in August

Although this year’s Henry County Fair is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, one of its annual vendors is not letting the community go without fair food.

Camilla and Allen Dennis will be passing through Cambridge on their way down south for a festival and are making a stop at the Henry County Fairgrounds to serve up some fairgoer favorites Monday, August 10 through Sunday, August 16.

The couple will be open for business 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The following menu items will be available for purchase:

Food

Funnel cakes……………………………………………………………………………….$5.00

Sausage on a bun………………………………………………………………………..$6.00

Jumbo corn dogs………………………………………………………………………..$5.00

Hamburgers……………………………………………………………………………….$5.00

Nachos……………………………………………………………………………………….$4.00

French fries……………………………………………………………………………….$4.00

Cheese……………………………………………………………………………………….$1.00

Drinks

Large………………………………………………………………………………………….$5.00

Regular………………………………………………………………………………………$3.00

Fresh-squeezed lemonade

Cherry limeade

Soft drinks

Iced tea

The Henry County Fairgrounds are located at 311 E. North St., Cambridge.