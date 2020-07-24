Henry County, Ill. sending registered voters vote-by-mail applications

Henry County Clerk/Recorder Barb Clark announced that registered voters in the Illinois county would receive a vote by mail application.

Any registered voter in Henry County that voted in March 2020, April 2019, or November 2018 elections, and also who registered to vote or updated their registration between March 18 and July 31, 2020, can expect to get the application.

The applications were sent out on July 24, so voters should be receiving them in the following week.

If you didn’t receive an application and would like to apply for one, visit this website and choose the Elections department, or you can call the County Clerk’s Office at (309) 937-3575.