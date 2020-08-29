Henry County reports second and third deaths due to COVID-19

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

The Henry County Health Department announced that they have been notified of the second and third deaths due to COVID-19 in the county.

The two deaths involve a man in his 70s and a man in his 90s.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of two of our Henry County residents due to this illness. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of these two gentlemen who are mourning the loss of their loved one and we send our sincerest condolences,” Henry County Health Department Administrator Duane Stevens said in a statement.

Henry County currently has 454 confirmed cases of coronavirus out of 12,243 tested.

