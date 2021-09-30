Henry County reports two more Covid-related deaths

The Henry County Health Department has been notified of two additional Covid-related deaths in Henry County. The individuals: a man in his 50s, and another man in his 70s had tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the county death total to 76.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of these latest losses of two of our Henry County residents to this illness. Our hearts go out to the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved one and we send our sincerest condolences,” Henry County Health Department Administrator Duane Stevens said in a Thursday release.

The Henry County Health Department has announced multiple confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Henry County. Public health officials are working actively to identify and investigate all individuals who were in contact with the cases. Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of further information regarding the investigations.

The Rock Island County Health Department on Wednesday reported an additional death from Covid-19: a man in his 50s who had been living in a long-term care facility. The total number of deaths in the county is now 352.

The health department also reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday. The total number of cases is now 17,787. Currently, 40 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 38.

Henry County Health Department notes with expected additional cases coming, residents need to assume that they have been exposed to Covid-19. For a reference of the most current status of confirmed positive cases of Covid in the state, please visit the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Covid-19 webpage.

You can visit vaccines.gov to find how to get a COVID shot near you. RICHD offers walk-in vaccines on Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) and Fridays (Pfizer). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

A mandate from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker requires that everyone 2 and older wear a mask in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that everyone age 2 and older wear a mask in counties of high or substantial transmission, which includes almost every county in the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday about 214 million people have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, including about 185.5 million people who have been fully vaccinated by Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine or the two-dose series made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

In Henry County, 59 percent of people 18 and older have been fully vaccinated, while 57 percent of that population in Rock Island County are fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that about 3.7 million fully vaccinated people have received an additional vaccine dose since Aug. 13, the day after the F.D.A. opened up eligibility for third shots for some people with weakened immune systems. This figure also includes people who have gotten a booster dose, which the F.D.A. authorized on Sept. 22 for Pfizer-BioNTech recipients over 65 or at high risk of severe Covid-19.