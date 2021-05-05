Henry Dinkins charged with murder in death of Breasia Terrell

Henry Dinkins was charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree murder in the death of Breasia Terrell, Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced at the Davenport Police Department on Wednesday.

Walton said a nine-month investigation revealed Dinkins “with premeditation, malice and forethought and intent to kill … shot her with a firearm, causing her death.”

“While announcing charges is a significant step in this case, it is important to understand that bringing forth charges is not the end of this process, but the beginning,” Walton said. “We will continue to work tirelessly to seek justice for Breasia.”

Terrell, 10, was reported missing to the Davenport Police Department on July 10, 2020. She had last seen in the early morning hours of that day near the 2700 block of East 53rd Street.

