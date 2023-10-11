Henry Dinkins, the Davenport man convicted in the kidnapping and murder of 10 year old Breasia Terrell in 2020, learns his sentence today. Judge Henry Latham has started the proceedings. He commended everyone on their conduct during the trial.

Henry Dinkins (L) and Dinkins’ attorney Chad Frese (Linda Cook, OurQuadCities.com)

Scott County State’s Attorney Kelly Cunningham said the state recommends a sentence of life with no parole. She discussed Dinkins’ record that began in 1989. She went through his record of violations. “Substance abuse is one thing has had ongoing problems with.” The charges listed include OWI. “It’s very sad. It’s extremely sad,” Cunningham said. “His youngest son was the brother of Breasia. They’re going to live with the repercussions of that for the rest of their lives,” she told the court. She described D.L., Dinkins’ son and Breasia’s brother by saying “the child is completely derailed, your Honor. He is acting out. This child is not healing. He is angry and is fighting the world. He can’t resolve the trauma he has gone through.”

“The state recommends consecutive sentencing,” Cunningham said. “That means he would serve the sentences one after the other.” Breasia’s father is dead, Cunningham said. She said the state asks for restitution to be paid to the Crime Victims Assistance Program. Breasia’s body is still in the custody of the state medical examiner, she said. She also told the court that Dinkins was indigent.

Chad Frese, Dinkins’ attorney, is addressing the court. “Mr. Dinkins is going to prison for the rest of his life today,” Frese said. “This should be a concurrent sentence instead of a consecutive sentence.” He asked the court to sentence Dinkins to two life terms, to be served concurrently, or at the same time.

Henry Dinkins is reading a statement. “What if your issues are with the judge, the prosecutor or the attorney,” he asked. “What happened to the right of freedom of speech? To be honest, I was already found guilty” before the case began, he told the court. “I know I’ve been railroaded.”

“I made the comment ‘man, they’re never going to find her’ because it had been quite some time.” He said that almost 75% of the news coverage of the case mentioned his background. He claimed his constitutional rights were violated “from the beginning up till now.”

“Judge Latham, you handpicked my attorney,” Dinkins said. He said the judge was looking for any reason to give this verdict. “My main focus is getting back home. But where is home? God is the ultimate, final judge.”

“There was one person’s statement that was consistent…and that was Aishia’s mom,” Dinkins said. “Where is the justice and the equal liberty in the system,” he asked. He referred to racial profiling. “My dearest son, you know I love you with all my heart. Aishia, you said you wrote me 15 letters.” He told the court he believes he only received two.

“I have to stay strong. I will overcome this.”

AIshia Lankford got up and left the courtroom briefly, but returned with her statement. Lankford is the mother of Breasia Terrell. She took the stand and thanked the court for the opportunity to speak. “You broke my trust and emotions,” she said to Dinkins. “You took my baby girl from me and just gunned her down. Did she want me? Was she scared? What were her last words?”

“Henry Dinkins, closure doesn’t exist in this case,” she said. “I watched my oldest son completely lose his childhood. I couldn’t do nothing to save her. I watched my youngest baby become unrecognizable. This all feels like a movie.”

“How do you sleep at night,” Lankford continued. “She didn’t deserve that. Whatever you get is not enough. How could you be such a monster?”

Judge Latham noted Dinkins has an adult criminal record dating back to 1989 and said Dinkins needs to be removed from society for the protection of society. “It’s very clear to this court that you have no conscience or remorse.”

“For the rest of your natural life, without the possibility of parole.” Latham said the sentence was the same for kidnapping. He said the sentences will be served consecutively. The court found Dinkins to be indigent and said he has a right to appeal.

“There was nothing untoward in any actions taken by the state,” Cunningham said.

Dinkins has been led away from the courtroom by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department deputies.

This is a breaking story and Local 4 will have updates as they occur.