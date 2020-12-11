Henry, Stark counties retract food-ordinance modification

Related Local 4 News stories – earlier Thursday Henry and Stark counties to reopen indoor dining at 25% capacity

The Henry and Stark County Health Department and the Henry County Office of Emergency Management announced Thursday evening that, after consultation with the Henry County State’s Attorney’s office and further review, the policy statement concerning the food ordinance enforcement modification issued earlier Thursday is retracted.

There are no temporary revisions to the Henry/Stark County food ordinance, a news release says.

All businesses are encouraged to operate under Tier 3 mitigation standards for COVID-19 issued by the governor’s office.