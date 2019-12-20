Henry’s Christmas Yard helps impact over 300 families from food and toy drives

Scott Hildebrand has held many food, toy, and blood drives which has helped impact over 300 families. In addition to collecting toys and food, he has donated over 54 gallons of his own blood.

His yard, Henry’s Christmas Yard has become a staple in the Quad Cities with over 146 inflatables. The yard is named after his dog, Henry. Henry is a Shar-Pei, which is a Chinese breed. It was an instant connection when Scott adopted Henry.

Scott has used his dog as the face for all of his events which has made Henry a celebrity in the Quad Cities.

Scott’s main goal with the drives is to help people that are in need. He knows there are very good people out there who want to give and all they need is an outlet to donate food and toys. Tonight Local Four spotted some very generous citizens who donated many bags of food.

One of the organizations that Scott partner’s with is Tabernacle Baptist Church, and the Pastor of the church knows what a big impact he has had on many families.

You can visit Henry’s Christmas Yard at 1504 26th avenue in Moline.