Henry’s Christmas Yard hosts 5th Christmas in July Food Drive

Henry’s Christmas Yard is always looking for ways to give back to the community. They are hosting their 5th Christmas in July Food Drive.

“People get hungry 365 days of the year. So in July when I was growing up we used to have Christmas in July sales all the time. So five years ago we decided to have a Christmas in July food drive.”

So far over 300 food items have been donated. Scott Hildebrand, the owner of the yard knows that people want to give back to the community, they just need an outlet to do that.

“It’s amazing the amount of people that come by and drop off just one or two items and some people drop off bags of items. It’s just a way for people to give back to the community.”

It wouldn’t be Henry’s Christmas Yard without any inflatables so Hildebrand put up a few special ones that don’t get put up around Christmas time.

“We got the Mickey Mouse Santa for the Christmas and then we have Uncle Sam, we have the Statue of Liberty, and then we have a Patriotic Dog also.”

Hildebrand has over 300 inflatables in his arsenal and his yard can fit around 160 so it was difficult to choose which ones to put out for the food drive.

“The three patriotic ones only go up during the Fourth Of July week, but with the Mickey Mouse Santa, everybody enjoys Mickey Mouse.”

The food drive will go on until July 8th. You can drop off any food items at Henry’s Christmas Yard on 26th Avenue in Moline.