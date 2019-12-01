Henry’s Christmas Yard hosts second seasonal Blood Drive

Scott Hildebrand hosted his second seasonal blood drive at Henry’s Christmas Yard. A lot of blood was donated making it another successful drive.

Scott started the blood drive in honor of his late cousin, Kevin who passed away in July 2018. Only about 7% of Americans donate blood, which is not enough because 100% of people know someone who needs it.

Henry’s Christmas Yard is named after Scott’s dog, Henry, and meeting him was one of the big attractions. The yard features 146 inflatable Christmas decorations. Among them is an almost 33 foot Santa, superheroes like Batman and Iron Man, Star Wars, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the Grinch, and many more.

In his lifetime, Scott has donated over 54 gallons of blood.