Henry’s Christmas Yard in Moline spent Labor Day helping those in need along with Kona Ice of Davenport

There are a lot of people struggling to put food on the table this year.



Henry’s Christmas Yard in Moline spent Labor Day helping those in need.



They hosted a food drive along with Kona Ice of Davenport.



For every two food items donated, people received one dollar off Kona Ice.



All of the food raised will go to people in the Quad Cities.



Jenny Brown lives a block from Henry’s Christmas Yard and she’s seen the need for food first hand.



“There’s a need but because of COVID there’s just so many more families that are in need that wouldn’t necessarily need it in the past,” said Brown. “I actually work at a multi family site where

I’ve seen the need more so in families who’ve never need the help before.”



This is Scott Hildebrand’s fourth food drive he’s hosted at Henry’s this summer.



“People are still unemployed people still need help,” said Hildebrand. “This is our way of giving back to the people of the Quad Cities.”



Brown said it was important for her children to learn the importance of helping others.



“You want your kids to have good morals, responsibility when they grow up and know that helping others does matter,” said Brown. “Letting them know that it’s ok and it’s better to help when you can.”



Hildebrand is glad the community continues to support him.



“I just can’t thank people enough that come by and just donate without asking for anything in return they just want to help other people,” said Hildebrand.



Henry’s Christmas Yard collected 276 food items in just three hours.