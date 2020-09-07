Henry’s Christmas Yard partners with Kona Ice to host fourth food drive of the year

Henry’s Christmas Yard is hosting their fourth food drive of the year tomorrow. Scott Hildebrand thought with Labor Day coming up it would be an opportunity to help those in need.

After how successful his last food drive was when the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile came to town, Hildebrand decided to partner with Kona Ice to host this one.

“Since people are still out of work in the Quad Cities and they still need assistance, this is Paul’s and my way of helping people donate food and get a nice cool drink.”

The food drive is from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm at 1504 26th Avenue in Moline. If you donate two food items then you will get $1 off a drink at Kona Ice.