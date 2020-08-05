Henry’s Christmas Yard partners with Oscar Meyer Weinermobile for food drive

Henry’s Christmas yard just hosted their third food drive of the year. This time they gave people some more incentives to come out by teaming up with the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile. Owner Scott Hildebrand says that the event was a major success and people were lined up waiting to get a photo with the Weinermobile.

Over five boxes were filled with food and people also got the bonus of being able to see Henry, the dog who right now doesn’t have any inflatables in his yard.

“The Weiner Mobile is the main attraction and also we have Kona Ice here so anybody can get a nice drink to cool down with and if you donate food then you also get a 12×18 inch flag on a stick.”

The Weinermobile will be at another food drive this Sunday at the Freight House in Davenport.