Henry’s Christmas Yard puts up flags to honor military and first responders

Henry’s Christmas Yard is now filled with 24 flags across their boulevard. At Christmas time, Henry has over 150 inflatables to navigate through, but in the summer it’s free reign for him. There are four patriot themed inflatables up for the 4th of July in addition to the flags.

“Every other one is the United States Flag and the other flags represent all the armed services, the missing in action, and 9/11, and the police and fire.”

Henry’s Christmas Yard is hosting their Christmas in July Food Drive. You can stop by the yard on 26th Avenue in Moline until July 8th to donate.