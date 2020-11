Tomorrow Henry’s Christmas Yard will be hosting their 3rd annual Thanksgiving blood drive. In addition to the blood drive, toys for tots and a food drive will be in attendance.

Kona Ice will be there serving drinks and anyone that donates blood will receive a gift and $1 off a Kona Ice drink.

Henry’s Christmas Yard owner, Scott Hildebrand has donated over 54 gallons of blood in his life and he wants to help out with the blood shortage.