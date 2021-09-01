‘Her life’s not the same as it was.’ Mother of daughter injured in shooting testifies Wednesday

The mother of a 30-year-old woman who was shot and severely injured Feb. 17 tearfully testified Wednesday in Scott County Court that the life of her injured daughter will never be the same.

In court with his attorneys was 40-year-old Vincent Brocato, accused of the shooting that happened shortly after 3 a.m. Feb. 17 in Davenport. His jury trial continues this week while jurors hear testimony from witnesses.

“Her life’s not the same”

The injured woman’s mother was getting her 12-year-old daughter ready to get on the bus when someone from Iowa City (University Hospitals) called and told her about the incident.

“They told me she got shot,” the woman’s mother said.

She visited her daughter in the hospital every day. The jury saw photos of her daughter before and after her hospitalization.

“It was scary,” the woman’s mother said.

She said her daughter now is paralyzed on her right side, cannot walk or speak, and can only shake her head “yes” and “no” to answer questions.

“Her life’s not the same as it was,” she said.

An exchange of phone messages

Also on Wednesday, Davenport Police Detective Greg Lalla read a series of phone messages Brocato sent to the woman before she was shot and also messages he sent to a friend before the shooting.

In the messages, which were displayed on large screens in the courtroom, the woman tells Brocato she plans to come pick up her belongings.

Brocato messaged his friend he needed a pistol.

The friend, Lalla testified, sold the woman’s phone at an ecoATM kiosk at a Walmart after the shooting.

Brocato, who appeared in court with his attorneys, is in custody in Scott County Jail, where he is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

The trial continued Wednesday afternoon.

The incident

Shortly after 3 a.m. Feb. 17, Davenport police responded to the 1400 block of Main Street to check on someone’s welfare and found a woman who had suffered a gunshot wound.

She was treated at the scene, transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus by Medic Ambulance Service and later airlifted to Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The defendant “did unlawfully and intentionally attempt to cause the death of the victim by shooting the victim, causing life-threatening injuries,” the arrest affidavit says.

A protective order was requested on behalf of the injured woman, court documents say.