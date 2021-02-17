Herbert Hoover’s great-grandchildren will present free online programs

The Davenport Public Library has partnered with the Hoover Museum and Presidential Library for a live webinar series presented by members of the Hoover family. Three of Herbert’s great-grandchildren will each present a special program, a news release says.

The first will be presented by Margaret Hoover at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, on Zoom. She will discuss “Behind the Scenes at ‘Firing Line,’” detailing how she was able to reboot the series and pull in guests to interview. Registration is required to receive the Zoom meeting details: https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/7484201

The free event, open to the public, is a bonus program of the 3rd Thursdays at Hoover’s Presidential Library & Museum series.

For more information, visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.