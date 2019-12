You might want to take a look at this list of top names in the region before you pick a name for your baby.

UnityPoint – Trinity BirthPlace released a list top baby names in the Quad Cities.

Moline

For girls: Hazel, Everly, Natalie, Madison, Marley, and Sophia

For boys: Jackson, Josiah, Wyatt, Carter, Joseph, and William

Bettendorf

For girls: Avery, Eliana, Mila, Riley, and Layla

For boys: Lincoln, Owen, Ezra, and Greyson

Muscatine

For girls: Everly and Evelyn

For boys: Noah and Rowen