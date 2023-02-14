It won’t be a Pleasant Valley Sunday, but you can still be a Daydream Believer with Micky Dolenz at Rhythm City Casino on Saturday, May 20th!

Dolenz will be playing The Monkees’ top hits in the Event Center at Rhythm City Casino on May 20 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online here or at The Market at Rhythm City. There will be a presale on Thursday, February 16 at 10 a.m. and tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. Rhythm City Casino is located at 7077 Elmore Avenue in Davenport.

Micky Dolenz – The Voice of The Monkees (Courtesy Rhythm City Casino)

Dolenz was one of 400 actors who responded to a trade ad in the fall of 1965 that announced auditions for a new TV show about a rock band. He auditioned by playing and singing Chuck Berry’s legendary hit, “Johnny B. Goode,” and was chosen for the show along with three other actors, Davy Jones, Michael Nesmith, and Peter Tork. The Monkees’ debut single, “Last Train to Clarksville,” featuring Micky on lead vocals, hit the charts on September 10, 1966 and quickly rose to number one. Two days later, the show debuted on NBC.

The Monkees sold over 65 million units and achieving worldwide success. Their first four albums—The Monkees (1966); More of The Monkees (1967); Headquarters (1967); and Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, & Jones, Ltd. (1967) all reached number-one on the charts and had three number-one singles: “Last Train to Clarksville,” “I’m a Believer” (both featuring lead vocals by Dolenz), and “Daydream Believer.” The group’s first five albums went platinum. They also had a dozen top 20 singles and won two Emmy Awards for their show.