‘Here we go again’: Local service workers fear second round of layoffs as COVID cases increase

Local servers who thought things were finally returning to normal now fear they will be sent home again.

Some from Luli’s Restaurant and Bar in Milan got laid off during the first round of restrictions.

The owner, Al Limani says he’s following the Governor’s latest guidelines, but says it’s difficult laying off or cutting employees hours again.

A second round of tighter restrictions in Illinois had servers like Becky Flores worried about the future. She was laid off during the first round of restrictions.

Flores says, “When I first heard about the new restrictions I was like here we go again. It’s very scary not only for me, but for everyone who works here.”

Flores is a mother of three. She says just as things were starting to look up, the hospitality industry was hit with yet another blow.

“Unemployment now is not enough to pay my bills. I fear that there’s only going to be a few of us who can work carryout, and half of our staff will be out of a job again,” says Flores.

Gaston Johnson a cook with the restaurant says the first round of restrictions caused him to look for new jobs. He says they barely helped make ends meet.

“I’ve never been on unemployment before, but I guess it’s a first time for everything. It’s been a struggle paying bills, you know but I’m hanging in there and hopefully this doesn’t last long,” he says.

Luckily for restaurant owners, this week the warmer weather allows customers to come out and dine out on the patio.

Yet, many business owners still wonder how will their business survive once the colder weather starts to move back in.

Limani is trying to position his business to survive the uncertain times.

“They’re afraid. I’m afraid too, scared. We don’t know when the next thing is coming or not. You know people depend on their paychecks. Everybody has families, and everyone is hurting. I can’t promise anybody anything we take it one day at a time,” says Limani.

Luli’s had around 35 employees before the pandemic. Now there are only 17

Limani says he planned to re-hire the rest, but the new restrictions put that on hold.



