Davenport residents who want to run for office in this fall’s election have a new resource to help them with the paperwork.

Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins announced that the Candidate Guide for school elections and City of Davenport elections are available online at the Iowa Secretary of State’s website.

“I encourage candidates to turn in their packets early in the filing period to allow time for any concerns,” said Tompkins. “We also have great resources linked to our website, including a video that explains how to review the full process with specific details.”

Candidates must turn in their completed candidate packets to the applicable school secretary or City Clerk. The Auditor’s Office does not accept these packets. The filing period for regular school and city elections starts Monday, August 28 and ends at 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 21. The City of Davenport is the only city in Scott County has a primary election. Their filing period begins Monday, August 14 and ends at 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 31.

For more information, visit the Scott County Auditor’s Facebook page or website or call (563) 326-8631.