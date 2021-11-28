Here’s where you can find tickets for the Iowa vs. Michigan game

Excitement is beginning to grow for football fans for next Saturday’s Big 10 Championship Game because the Iowa Hawkeyes will be there.

They’ll be taking on the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.

It’s Iowa’s first appearance in this game since 2015.

Related Content Hawkeyes to play in Big Ten Championship

Local 4 News checked the Big 10 website, and all public tickets have been sold for this game.

Websites liked StubHub are selling tickets for as low as $232.

Vivid Seats had tickets as low as $229.

Seat Geek had the lowest price — $212.

Not going to the game but still want to watch it? Our sister station FOX 18 will be airing it 7 p.m. Saturday.

All week long, updates will be posted by the Hawkeye Headquarters team.