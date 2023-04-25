Rising floodwaters have impacted a number of businesses on both sides of the Mississippi River. The following are lists of businesses that are closed and still open during the 2023 spring flood. This list is expected to change, so check back frequently for updates. Before you go to a business near a flood zone, check their social media to make sure they’re still open.

CLOSED

Centennial DOLA dog park, Davenport

Milltown Coffeehouse, Moline

Phoenix Restaurant & Martini Bar, Davenport

River’s Edge, Davenport

Taste of Ethiopia, Davenport

OPEN

Front Street Brewery, Davenport

Lopiez, Davenport

Mississippi River Distilling Company, LeClaire

Ruby’s Beers, Davenport

The Davenport City Council is expected to approve a resolution at tomorrow night’s meeting to allow the Freight House Farmers’ Market to use the Scott County Administrative Center, 600 W. Fourth Street, for the market during the month of May.