Rising floodwaters have impacted a number of businesses on both sides of the Mississippi River. The following are lists of businesses that are closed and still open during the 2023 spring flood. This list is expected to change, so check back frequently for updates. Before you go to a business near a flood zone, check their social media to make sure they’re still open.
CLOSED
Centennial DOLA dog park, Davenport
Milltown Coffeehouse, Moline
Phoenix Restaurant & Martini Bar, Davenport
River’s Edge, Davenport
Taste of Ethiopia, Davenport
OPEN
Front Street Brewery, Davenport
Lopiez, Davenport
Mississippi River Distilling Company, LeClaire
Ruby’s Beers, Davenport
The Davenport City Council is expected to approve a resolution at tomorrow night’s meeting to allow the Freight House Farmers’ Market to use the Scott County Administrative Center, 600 W. Fourth Street, for the market during the month of May.