Heritage Association receives two grants

The Bishop Hill Heritage Association has received two grants from local organizations.

From Community State Bank, the association received a gift of $1,000. Funding came from CSB’s partner, the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. The grant will be used for the Heritage’s general operating expenses during the pandemic, a news release says.

Through their GCF Community Impact Fund, the Galesburg Community Foundation has given $2,500 to the association for a 2021 Program Series at the Dairy Building.

Next year is the 175th anniversary of the founding of the Bishop Hill Colony. The Heritage will host a series of lectures, workshops, and concerts celebrating the heritage of Bishop Hill. Funding from the Galesburg Community Foundation will partially support the programs.

The association is dedicated to preserving the history of the Bishop Hill Colony. Like many other nonprofit historical organizations, funding has drastically decreased because of lower visitor revenues. The grants will help continue the activities.