Heritage Woods residents praise the staff for great care

Senior’s living at Heritage Woods in Moline have given extremely high praise for the level of care that they are receiving. Ruby Plaines says that the staff has treated her wonderfully and she’s impressed with their attention to detail and got a very nice surprise one day.

“We was talking about food, homecooked food and she had mentioned that she cooked some oxtail.” Said Plaines. “So I said I love oxtails and so a couple of days later she knocked on my door and she had a bowl of cooked oxtails.”

The care extends beyond humans. Plaines says that the staff is also great to her cat, General.

“They bring him snacks and it’s just stuff like that that impresses me with the place and staff.”

Unfortunately due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, no family members are allowed inside the building. Despite that, Administrator Ashley Smith says that families are getting creative to still see their loved ones.

“Many families have been coming out and they’re able to come up to the sidewalks and waving at their loved ones here.” Said Smith. “And they’re able to get on their phones and communicate back and forth and be able to still see each other during this time.”

Heritage Woods have upped their cleaning efforts and are also making sure to practice social distancing as well as taking all precautions possible.

“The residents are in their apartments and we wanna make sure that we maintain that in order to keep everyone safe.”

Smith says that the care of their residents will always be priority number one.