Heroes from Locust Street fire rescue honored

A dozen people credited for saving four kids honored tonight for their heroism last month.

That recognition from the davenport fire department went to ten police officers and two good Samaritans at tonight’s city council meeting. They rescued three girls, a boy and a dog from a house fire on Locust Street July 3rd before firefighters got there. The mother of two of the kids was happy to meet their heroes tonight.

“If it weren’t for them, they might not have been able to get out quicker,” Jodi Viveros said. “They got out really fast. It could’ve been a whole different situation. I know the girls were really scared. And when they saw them, they knew everything was going to be ok.”

Some of the officers declined to comment on camera. They simply said the rescue was part of their job.