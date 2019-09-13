‘He’s for the poor guy,’ QC voters get face time with presidential candidate Tom Steyer

Steyer brings his campaign to Davenport on debate night with town hall

This was a big night for the Democratic Party.

Ten of the presidential candidates faced off in the third debate of the campaign tonight in Houston.

However, one candidate not on that stage tonight was Tom Steyer.

The former businessman brought his campaign to Davenport.

Dozens of people packed a room at the River Center for a town hall focused on labor issues.

Steyer took questions from the crowd about the United States’ trade war with China.

Other questions addressed immigration and student debt.

There were several union members at tonight’s town hall eager to hear about what Steyer would do to help organized labor.

“We need to re-empower working people so that people can get a fair share,” Steyer told the Quad Cities crowd.

He says unions have been the arms and legs of the Democratic Party and republicans know that.

“If they can break the union movement, they take away the ability of workers to negotiate for themselves and they also break down the Democratic Party, so it’s a two-fer,” Steyer said.

Kerri Kuehl is a kindergarten teacher from DeWitt, Iowa.

“When I look at my little people you have to wonder what’s going to happen in 20 years,” she told Steyer.

Kuehl came to ask about climate change.

“What my own children say to me is if we don’t get on top of the issue of the environment, none of the rest matters. None of the other issues are going to matter,” she says.

“Let me start with this: I would declare a state of emergency on climate on the first day of my presidency,” Steyer said.

Rick Mcelderry says his biggest concern is what candidates would do as commanders in chief.

It’s why he supports Hawaiian congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and Southbend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“Getting out of these foreign wars and that’s why Tulsi Gabbard is my number one, Pete’s my number two, they’re both veterans of foreign wars,” Mcelderry says.

But he says Steyer’s staunch opposition to big money puts the candidate in his top three.

“He’s for the poor guy, I think. He’s not a corporate guy,” Mcelderry says.

That’s exactly why Kuehl says Steyer has made her list, too.

“Tom’s right in there, definitely, now that I’ve listened to him. He seems very down to earth. I know that he doesn’t want his pockets lined or doesn’t need them lined and I think he’s in it for the right reasons.” Kuehl says.

Although Steyer didn’t make the deadline for any of the three Democratic debates, so far, he did recently make the cut off for the next round in October.