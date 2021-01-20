‘He’s not with us, but his memory is’: A Bettendorf veteran remembers serving with Beau Biden

A veteran from Bettendorf remembers President Joe Biden’s son.

Beau Biden died of cancer in 2015.

“I first met Beau Biden in 1987,” says Jeno Berta, who served with Beau Biden.

That’s how it all started. Berta met Beau when then-Senator Biden ran for office for the first time.

“Fast forward to March of 2009. I’m in Iraq, and he was with the Delaware Guard. I thought I saw him. I saw his name tag. I went up to him, and I said, ‘You probably don’t remember me, but I met you when your dad announced he was running for president in ’87,’ and we got to be friends,” says Berta.

As he reflects on memories, he recalls a time when he introduced Beau to his friends. At the time, they had not picked up on Beau’s name tag.

Berta says, “They said, ‘Oh, you’re with the Guard. What do you do?’ Beau says, ‘I work for the Attorney General’s Office.’ He was the Attorney General of the State of Delaware; that’s how humble he is.”

Beau passed away back in 2015 after his battle with brain cancer. Berta remembers him as being a selfless and honorable person.

“Beau Biden is and was, and in my heart still is, one of the most decent people I ever met,” says Berta.

Berta’s daughter, Carly Berta, had to opportunity to meet President Joe Biden.

As her family prepared to watch the inauguration, she says she’s grateful to have been able to witness this moment in history.

“It means a lot that I have the privilege to be able to watch it on TV and that I get to watch this big historical event go down,” says Carly Berta.

Berta says he sees Wednesday’s inauguration as a time to come together and be unified.