Hey, kids – do you want to build a snowman? The Bettendorf Public Library wants to help!

The Bettendorf Public Library invites kids to stop by to get all the supplies they need to make a snowman out of modeling clay and other basic craft supplies!

Each month, kids can pick up a bag of supplies full of materials to make a cool craft. Learn how to make each craft project with a quick video posted online or by using the printed instructions inside the bag. Find all Creation Studio: Grab-and-Go videos here.

Grab-and-go bags can be picked up in the Kids Area of the Bettendorf Public Library, located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf, during library open hours, while supplies last. This program is funded by the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library. For more information, click here.