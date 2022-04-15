This week, the Russian Foreign Ministry formally sanctioned U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Moline), placing her on the Russian stop list on a permanent basis. The sanctions were announced against 398 bipartisan members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Below is the text of Bustos’ official response to Russian President Vladimir Putin:

Hey there Kremlin Gremlin,

This week, I learned I’ve been officially sanctioned by the Russian Foreign Ministry for my support for freedom, democracy and the Ukrainian people.

I don’t know how I will ever recover from this devastating blow.

While these sanctions hold about as much weight as a vote in your sham elections, I am deeply saddened that I will no longer have the opportunity to sunbathe in Siberia or mingle in Moscow.

But seriously, if your Foreign Ministry can send me a copy, I’d love to have it framed on my wall.

XOXO,

Cheri

A member of the powerful House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, Bustos has proudly voted to pass $13.6 billion in military and humanitarian assistance to support the people of Ukraine as well as legislation to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus as well as all energy imports from Russia.