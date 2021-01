The Davenport Public Library has an all-ages Winter Reading Program that gives participants a chance to win prizes.

Now through Feb. 27, participants will receive one grand prize drawing entry for every book they read. Participate on Beanstack at davenportlibrary.beanstack.com or by picking up grand prize entry slips at our Fairmount and Eastern branches.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.