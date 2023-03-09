The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities released an updated spring flood outlook – and the news isn’t great. The chance for river levels to exceed major flood stage in the QC has now gone up to 82%.

This is the 3rd and final outlook for this spring. With each release, the chance of a major flood has gone up.

While we’ve picked up heavy rain here at times, even more important is the deep snowpack in place North of the Quad Cities.

Many places in Minnesota and Wisconsin have moisture filled and heavy snow on the ground.

If this melts in a hurry, and over still frozen ground, that would be a bad thing for areas downstream, including the Quad Cities.

Also critical, precipitation amounts here and North of the Quad Cities around the time the snow is melting will play a factor.